Prioritise public concerns, social justice delivery: CM to officials

September 12, 2023

Siddharamaiah chairs meeting of DCs, ZP CEOs of all districts in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a candid address during a conference held this noon, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah asked Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Zilla Panchayat CEOs and Tahsildars to prioritise the concerns of public and expedite the delivery of social justice.

The Chief Minister stressed that Government officials must diligently work to meet the expectations of the people in their respective regions. Accompanied by his Deputy, D.K. Shivakumar, along with several Cabinet colleagues and senior officers, including Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, Siddharamaiah convened a meeting with all Deputy Commissioners and ZP CEOs at the Vidhana Soudha’s Conference Hall.

“Officials must demonstrate competence and integrity in addressing the needs of the local populace, as the Government fundamentally represents the trust of the people. Just as the people trust their Government, you must respond to local issues. Neglecting local problems may lead to constituents seeking assistance directly from me,” Siddharamaiah said.

He further underscored the importance of regular public contact meetings between MLAs, taluk-level officials and the public to promptly address local issues. Siddharamaiah questioned the purpose of officials’ roles if they do not address smaller concerns brought to his attention.

Siddharamaiah stated, “Since becoming CM, I have visited many districts where ordinary citizens present me with numerous grievances. We should tackle problems at the district and taluk levels. Failure to provide timely solutions to local issues means you are not performing your duties correctly, even if it takes five years.”

The CM stressed the imperative of delivering social justice without unnecessary delays, stating, “Justice delayed is justice denied and fosters corruption. Delay itself constitutes corruption.”

He called upon Deputy Commissioners to process applications within three months and handle public petitions within six months.

Siddharamaiah emphasised expeditious case handling, penalties for defaulters and prompt verdict issuance to ensure Government schemes and programmes benefit society’s most vulnerable.

He made it clear that bureaucratic delays in case hearings would not be tolerated and called for stringent procedural measures. Pointing out inefficiencies in district administration, Siddharamaiah urged surprise visits and daily activity logs. He inquired about shortcomings in social security schemes and drinking water supply in specific districts.

Reminding officials of their responsibilities, he encouraged them to use the provided vehicles and communication facilities, questioning their absence from Government offices, schools, hostels, and hospitals under their jurisdiction, as well as the performance of their subordinates.

Siddharamaiah directed DCs and CEOs to hold meetings in all districts to address public grievances swiftly, with District in-charge Ministers and officials participating. Detailed reports of these meetings and actions taken on raised issues or problems should be submitted to the Government, he added.