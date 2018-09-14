Sir,

There is a Railway Gate on KRS Road, Metagalli, where thousands of people pass through between 8.30 am and 9 am. The employees of various industries including working women leave their homes after completing their household works, highly tensed in arriving at their work place or office in time.

There are a few colleges on the same road which also start by 9 am. The vehicles move in a war speed and it really pains to see the traffic.

In spite of reaching on time, this Railway Gate is causing problem to all as it will be closed during the peak time (8.30 am – 9 am).

The ladies who cross the road with an intention to punch in time for Ease morning traffic at Railway Gate their attendance with a fear of losing their daily wage face lot of problem with the Railway Gate closure.

Authorities may please note that the main cause of accidents on the roads in between Vontikoppal till KRS Road is mainly due to these timing problem and speeding motorists to cross the Railway Gate.

On behalf of hundreds of motorists, I request the Traffic Control Authorities, Railway Authorities and Industries to take up the matter immediately not to close the Railway Gate during that period and help the poor working women, factory employees, students and public at large.

– Sudha Muralidhara, Mysuru, 10.9. 2018

