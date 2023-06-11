Echo of barricade removal on Makkaji Chowk Road: MCC and private firm move Court; petition quashed

June 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the eviction of barricades and fencing on the road from Gandhi Square to Sayyaji Rao Road via Olympia Theatre in Mysuru as per the directive of the Court, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Maverick Holdings and Investment Pvt. Ltd. approached the Mysuru District Court. However, the Judge quashed the petition.

It may be recalled here that on June 8, the Court’s order to remove the fence was implemented. The fence, barricades and the sheets that were used to block the movement of people and vehicles were removed under the leadership of Mysuru Rakshana Vedike President My.Ka. Prem Kumar in the presence of Court Ameen (Bailiff) M.H. Nagaraj.

Following this, the MCC and Maverick Holdings filed a separate petition at the Fourth Additional Civil and JMFC Court, Mysuru, on June 9, seeking relief and questioning the eviction move.

The particular road from Gandhi Square to Sayyaji Rao Road via Olympia Theatre, previously known as Yelwal Road, has been renamed Vinoba Road and the Mysuru Rakshana Vedike had taken the matter to the Court questioning the MCC’s decision to hand over a 1.25-acre land at Makkaji Chowk to Maverick Holdings and Investment Pvt. Ltd. on a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis.

The MCC had approved the land transfer for 25 years, and construction of a shopping and entertainment mall was taken up on the 4.19-acre site. Maverick Holdings received the prime 1.25-acre land as part of the agreement, which was endorsed by the MCC on Sept. 30, 2005.

Hearing the fresh petition filed on June 9, the Fourth Additional Civil and JMFC Court Judge Shanthamma Mallikarjuna observed that in 2009, the Mysuru District Court ruled in favour of Mysuru Rakshana Vedike and upheld the public interest by nullifying the MCC-Maverick agreement and subsequently, the Karnataka High Court reinforced the District Court’s 2009 decree and asked the MCC to clear the fencing.

The High Court ruling and the Mysuru District Court’s judgement were brought to the notice of Judge Shanthamma Mallikarjuna by C.V. Keshavamurthy and P.J. Raghavendra, the advocates of Mysuru Rakshana Vedike.

As the Judge was set to quash the petition, the lawyers representing the MCC and Maverick Holdings appealed to the Judge to reconsider and stay its 2009 judgement.

However, the Judge noted that its 2009 decision has been upheld by the High Court and it has also asked the District Court to submit an Action Taken Report. As the Court proceedings of the said case have concluded, it is not possible to consider the MCC-Maverick request at this point, the Judge said and quashed the petition.