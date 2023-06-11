Ex-CM Kengal Hanumanthaiah wanted to handover old DC Office to UoM: Prof. Bhagawan

June 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Writer Prof. K.S. Bhagawan has appealed to the authorities concerned to handover the old Deputy Commissioner’s Office building to the University of Mysore (UoM) in keeping with the wish of former Chief Minister late Kengal Hanumanthaiah.

Recalling his meeting with Hanumanthaiah on the invitation of the latter for dinner with him during his stay at Jaladarshini Guest House in city, Prof. Bhagawan said, “I had been there for dinner and went out for a walk along with Hanumanthaiah. On coming near DC Office, which was called as ‘Attara Kacheri’ during Princely era, Hanumanthaiah said this ‘Attara Kacheri’ is out of place here. This is University premises and it is improper to have a Revenue Office here. I had thought of handing it over to the University but lost CM’s chair by then.”

Prof. Bhagawan, in a press release stated that “I remember what the former CM, described as the ‘Architect of Vidhana Soudha’ who spearheaded the cause of unification of Karnataka had told me then. There is a mention of the particular conversation in the book ‘Rajarshi Kengallara Bhashanagalu’ as an editor that saw its first print in 2006 and reprint in the year 2017.”

In this wake, Prof. Bhagawan has opined that ‘By handing over the old DC Office building to UoM, it will help in the development activities. The Government should also be generous in this regard.’

It may be mentioned that, following the recent shifting of old DC Office to new District-level Office Complex in Siddarthanagar, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra had shared his plans to convert the heritage DC Office building into a museum.

Memo to CM

Prof. Bhagawan this morning handed over a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, at his (CM) T.K. Layout residence seeking the transfer of old DC Office building to UoM.