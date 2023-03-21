Echo of child kidnapping incident at Cheluvamba Hospital: One gate closed; security tightened
March 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Security has been tightened at the Cheluvamba Hospital following the recent kidnapping incident of a baby girl by a woman. One of the two gates of the Hospital has been closed and only those with passes are allowed.

Cheluvamba Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Rajendra Kumar told Star of Mysore this morning that the Hospital has two entrances leading to the Women’s Department and the Paediatric Department. “One gate has been closed and only patient attendants having the Hospital pass would be allowed inside,” he added.

He said that announcements are being made regularly through the public address system asking the patients and their attendants to be aware and stay away from strangers. Pointing out that people coming to Indira Canteen in K.R. Hospital premises enter Cheluvamba Hospital to take rest, Dr. Rajendra Kumar said that Police personnel have been asked to conduct regular beats.

He said that attendants of patients will be provided a place to take rest at a building proposed to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 62 lakh.

It may be recalled that on Mar. 17, a woman had kidnapped a baby girl belonging to a couple from Odisha and the Devaraja Police, led by Inspector B. Shivakumar, traced the baby at the woman’s house in Kumbarakoppal within six hours of the incident. The Police rescued the baby girl and reunited her with her parents.

