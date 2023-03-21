MLA asks officials to ensure success of Nanjangud Car Festival

March 21, 2023

Nanjangud: With the Srikanteshwaraswamy Gautama Pancha Maharathostsava scheduled to take place on Apr. 2, Nanjangud MLA B. Harshavardhan has asked officials to ensure the success of the grand Car Festival of Lord Srikanteshwara.

He was speaking at the Maharathotsava preparatory meeting at Srikanteshwara Temple Dasoha Bhavan in Nanjangud on Monday.

He said that officials must take steps to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure that the Car Festival, which is expected to be attended by lakhs of devotees, pass off peacefully.

Pointing out that the Rathotsava will take place at 6 am on Apr. 2, the MLA said that the Teppotsava will be held on Apr. 4 and the Puja rituals associated with the Car Festival will commence from Mar. 26 itself, with people from seven villages taking part.

Stating that the tasks for Car Festival have been assigned to Departments, he said that PWD Officials must submit a report on whether the Pancha Rathas are ready to travel on Car Streets of the Town and to level the spaces in the vicinity of the Temple for smooth movement of Rathas.

Harshavardhan asked Health Officials to take preventive measures to avoid break-out of any epidemics during the Festival as lakhs of people from across the State are going to attend.

‘The Officials must ensure availability of drinking water. Also, temporary toilets should be built and the outflow of Kapila river must be increased as thousands of devotees are going to take a holy dip in the river. CC TV cameras must be installed at vantage points all along the Ratha route as a security measure. Besides, devotees and organisations who wish to distribute Prasada must be given prior permission and a check must be conducted on the quality. The Nanjangud CMC and the Health authorities must create awareness on the need for securing the Local body’s permission for Prasada distribution,’ he said.

The MLA further instructed the CESC Officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply and directed to illuminate Ambedkar statue, Valmiki Bhavan and other important Government buildings in the town. He ordered KSRTC Officials to run extra buses and the Police Department to regulate traffic and set up vehicle parking slots at suitable places. Harshavardhan further directed the Officials to hike the honorarium paid to the seven villages taking part from the current Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 25,000.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra said that people who lead the Pancha Rathas including the 90 ft. tall Gautama Ratha and Parvathidevi Ratha and Committee members must be covered under Group Insurance Scheme. Pointing out that T-Shirt and badges must be distributed to those involved in leading the Rathas, he said that those involved, no other should be allowed close to the Rathas. Asking the CESC authorities to cut off power supply when the Rathas move on Car Streets as a precautionary measure, he warned that the contractor would be blacklisted if he does not properly execute the civil works. He also directed for deployment of expert swimmers along the banks of Kapila river, setting up of 200 mobile toilets and maintenance of cleanliness all around the Temple and river bank. He also stressed on the need for minimum use of plastics and usage of eco-friendly bags.

Referring to demands of locals on bringing elephant Gowri from Malur elephant camp, the DC said that Gowri is suffering from skin problems, for which treatment should be given for atleast six months. As such, Gowri cannot be brought to the Festival this time, the DC noted.

Assistant Commissioner Kamalabai, the temple CEO Jagadish, staff Jagadish Kumar, Tahsildar Shivakumar, TP EO Srinivas and other officials were present.