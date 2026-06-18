News

Echo of Dattagalli restobar fire: Excise Dy.SP among 5 suspended 

June 18, 2026

Mysuru: Following the major fire accident at a restobar in Dattagalli on June 15, five Excise Department personnel, including a Deputy Superintendent of Excise (Dy. SP) were suspended yesterday on charges of dereliction of duty. 

Those suspended are Dy.SP H.K. Ramesh, Mysuru Zone-3 Excise Inspector Ashish, Excise Sub-Inspectors Ranganath and Dileep Kumar and Excise Constable Rajesh. 

The suspension order came in the wake of the visit of Urban Development Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah to the city on Tuesday. The order was issued by the State Excise Commissioner, Bengaluru and took immediate effect. 

The Maara Restobar had been operating a dining area for customers on the rooftop of the building’s second floor. The roof was covered with hay and tarpaulin supported by bamboo poles, which is believed to have contributed to the rapid spread of the fire that reportedly originated from an electrical short circuit. 

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Excise Deputy Commissioner (Mysuru Urban) S. Nagarajappa clarified that permission had not been granted to serve liquor on the rooftop. The liquor licence, he said, was issued only for the ground and first floors. 

In the fire accident, two cooks working in the restobar kitchen, Saahin (26) and Prakash (24), were charred to death, while six others, including restobar owner and small-time actor Preetham Puneeth, sustained burn injuries. 

Kuvempunagar Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR), naming Preetham as the prime accused, building owner Keshavmurthy as the second accused and others as additional accused. 

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching