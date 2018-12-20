Echo of horse attack on woman: MCC rounds up stray animals

Mysuru: Waking up from its slumber following the death of fifty-year-old Parvathamma, who was killed when five stray horses attacked her at Gayathripuram on Dec. 18 (Tuesday), officials and staff of Veterinary Department of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) have commenced ‘Operation Horse’ or ‘Operation Strays’ to capture stray horses, cattle, donkeys and buffalos in city.

Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath and MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha have issued orders to the MCC staff to clear stray horses, cows and buffalos and shift them to a Cattle Shed near Sewage Farm where an 18-acre land is being utilised to control cattle and pig menace.

During a Janaspandana programme held at the MCC Zonal Office 9 at Gayathripuram yesterday, Corporator G.S. Sathyaraju said that the menace of stray horses, pigs, dogs, donkeys, cattle and monkeys was more in his Ward and in other Wards also.

The menace is causing a lot of problems to the public and he demanded Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath and MCC Commissioner Jagadeesha to issue orders to capture them.

Following his demands, the MCC Commissioner instructed the officials to take action and the MCC team led by Veterinarian Dr. Suresh, has begun the operation at Subhashnagar yesterday and captured two stray horses and sent them to the MCC Cattle Shed. Though the team conducted the operation in K.C. Layout, they were unable to capture any of the stray horses.

Dr. Suresh said that ‘Operation Horse’ would continue and added that the stray horses are being sent to the MCC Cattle Shed. He further said that a rehabilitation centre for pigs would be established and a place to house stray horses will be made there.

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore