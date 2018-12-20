Brr… it’s cold outside

Mysuru records 11.2 degrees Centigrade on Tuesday; Temperature to range between 12-14 degrees

Mysuru: It is time to keep warm and toasty with cold-weather clothing, insulated and winter dresses and accessories as the city and surrounding regions have registered a drop in minimum temperature.

Winter weather can bring many risks to you and your family like the usual winter coughs, colds and flu.

The minimum temperature in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar as recorded for the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Tuesday was 11.2 degrees Centigrade, according to the data provided by University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru and Indian Meteorological Department at Organic Farming Research Station, Naganahalli.

During the period from Dec.15 to 18, the maximum temperature in Mysuru ranged between 29.3 degrees Centigrade to 30.1 degrees Centigrade and the minimum temperature was between 11.2 degrees Centigrade to 17.2 degrees Centigrade.

Weather officials said that the cold spell will continue till Jan.15 and the Mysuru region is experiencing coldest days as the season has just begun.

The 11.2 degrees Centigrade recorded on Tuesday was also lower than the coldest day for December recorded last year when the minimum temperature was down to 11.8 degrees Centigrade (on December 30). December 28, 2011 recorded an all-time low temperature of 8.7°C, according to Indian Meteorological Department.

From Dec.19 to 23, the minimum temperature in Mysuru will be between 12 degrees Centigrade to 14 degrees Centigrade. The maximum temperature during the same period will be between 29 and 30 degrees Centigrade.

As per the forecast, there will be cloudy sky without rainfall from Dec.19 to 23. The day temperature is expected to be 29-30 degrees Centigrade and night temperature is expected to be 12-14 degrees Centigrade.

The relative humidity in the morning hours is expected to be 60-65 percent and afternoon relative humidity is expected to be in the range 40-45 percent.

The temperatures were below normal in a few other districts as well and Madikeri in Kodagu recorded a low of 10.3°C which was 2.7° below normal while the minimum temperature in Hassan was 10.8°C which was 4° below normal. Mandya was relatively warm with the lowest temperature recorded during the period being 13.4°C which was 2°C below normal.

