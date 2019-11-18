Education Minister to stay at Gopinatham Govt. School

November 18, 2019

To visit schools located at bordering areas of Hanur taluk and interact with Education Department officials

Chamarajanagar: Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar will be visiting schools located at bordering areas of Hanur taluk, Mysuru district, on Nov.18 and 19.

The Minister will stay at Government Higher Primary School in Gopinatham and will hold interaction with students, local residents and Department officials.

P. Manjunath, DDPI, Chamarajanagar, said that Education Department officials are making all necessary preparations including cleanliness, rest room, electricity and other facilities for Minister’s stay at the School.

On Nov.18 and 19, the Minister will visit schools located at Hanur taluk and interact with locals to listen to their concerns related to primary education.

As per the plan, the Minister will arrive at the Gopinatham village around 5.30 pm. After interacting with students and residents at 6 pm, the Minister will attend cultural programme organised by students of the School. At 8 pm, he will be interacting with Department officials related to problems faced by schools located at bordering taluks and other issues and stay at Govt. Higher Primary School.

On Nov.19, the Minister will visit Gopinatham dam and later visit other local schools including Pudur and Palar Govt. Primary School as well as Vadakehalla Govt. Higher Primary School.