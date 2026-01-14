Efforts may fail, prayers will not

January 14, 2026

Shivakumar’s cryptic post

Mysore/Mysuru: Amid intense discussion over a possible change of Chief Minister in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar shared a cryptic post.

The post, shared on X this morning at 8, read: “Efforts may fail, but prayers never fail.”

The post has assumed significance amid strong speculation that the Congress high command may summon both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar after Sankranti to resolve the leadership issue.

Shivakumar’s camp is said to be hopeful of positive developments. According to sources close to him, Rahul Gandhi had assured Shivakumar not to worry and indicated that he would be called to Delhi soon. Encouraged by this assurance, Shivakumar shared the cryptic message, the sources said.

Congress insiders suggest that a decisive meeting on the leadership issue could take place by the end of this month.