6-day Suttur Jathra from tomorrow

January 14, 2026

Mahotsava to be held in Suttur Srikshetra from Jan. 15 to 20

Mysore/Mysuru: Suttur Srikshetra, located on the banks of River Kapila, in Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru district, has geared up for the six-day Adi Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Jathra Mahotsava scheduled to be held from Jan. 15 to 20.

As part of the mega event, Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji this morning performed puja at Karthru Gaddige (Gadduge), a sacred site located in Suttur Srikshetra, which is the final resting place of Suttur Mutt Founder Adi Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Mahaswamiji.

The Seer also performed ‘Dasoha Puja’ at the Master Kitchen in Suttur. This puja is a traditional ritual to bless the massive food preparations that serve thousands of devotees and visitors during the religious festival. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will inaugurate the mass marriage ceremony on Jan. 16 at 10 am.

Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy will preside.

Picture shows the Seer performing ‘Dasoha Puja’ at the Master Kitchen in the presence of Junior Pontiff Sri Jayarajendra Swamiji and others. [Pics by Vatal Anand]

Rathotsava and Spiritual Meet will be held on Jan.17; Mahadeshwara Kondotsava and Lakshadeepotsava on Jan. 18; Theppotsava and Kapila Arathi on Jan. 19 and Annabrahmotsava on Jan. 20. That apart, several other religious and cultural programmes, academic and sports activities have been organised during the 6-day event.

On Jan. 16, 32nd State-level Bhajana Mela, indigenous games, rangoli, sobane pada and finger millet grinding competitions have been organised.

On Jan. 17, drawing, kite flying and cattle fair will be inaugurated.

Other events including art expo, traditional wrestling contest, health check-up camp, mallakambha display, desi games, cultural mela, quiz competition and agriculture fair and seminar.