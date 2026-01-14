MP Yaduveer urges HDK to establish EV cluster in Mysuru

January 14, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has appealed to Union Heavy Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) to establish an automobile and Electric Vehicle (EV) production cluster in Mysuru, citing the city’s strategic advantages and strong potential for industrial growth.

During a meeting with the Union Minister, Yaduveer submitted a memorandum seeking priority attention for the comprehensive development of Mysuru.

He pointed out that Mysuru enjoys excellent connectivity to Bengaluru, Chennai and Kerala through National Highways and rail networks, and is also linked to the international airports at Bengaluru and Kannur.

The MP said that setting up an automobile and EV manufacturing hub in Mysuru would be highly beneficial, given the city’s robust educational ecosystem, which includes engineering colleges, polytechnics and research institutions that provide skilled technical manpower.

He also highlighted the availability of land, relatively low congestion, high quality of life and an industry-friendly environment.

According to Yaduveer, an automobile and EV cluster in Mysuru would significantly boost industrial growth and generate thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities for youth. It would also promote the growth of ancillary industries such as auto components, batteries, electronics and logistics.

He added that the proposal aligns with the BJP-led Government’s priorities under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, as well as the push for the EV sector.

Yaduveer urged Kumaraswamy to make a decision in favour of establishing a major industrial cluster in Mysuru.