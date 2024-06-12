Eight accused confirm actor’s involvement in crime: Police

June 12, 2024

Bengaluru: According to the Kamakshipalya Police, during interrogation, eight of the accused have confirmed Darshan’s involvement, stating that he was present during Renuka Swamy’s assault.

Reports said that the victim was fatally injured with a wooden log. The perpetrators planned to dispose of the body in the Vrishabhavathi Valley near Kengeri but it was found in a drain at Kamakshipalya. As the Police dug deeper, a larger conspiracy surrounding the murder was uncovered, leading to suspicion falling on Darshan.

The investigation was initiated based on a complaint by the security guard, Keval Ram Dorji, at Anugraha Apartment. On the morning of June 9, Dorji discovered the body of a man, later identified as Renuka Swamy, lying by the side of a drain near the apartment in Kamakshipalya.

When the Police questioned the three accused who initially came to the Police Station confessing to the crime, they claimed to have murdered Renuka Swamy over a financial dispute. However, their statements were not convincing. Upon checking their call records, Darshan’s involvement in the case became apparent, the Police said.

Police sources revealed that more than 10 people, including Darshan, attacked Renuka Swamy. They repeatedly threw him against a wall and burn injuries on the body suggested the use of a hot iron rod.

Renuka Swamy had wanted Darshan to stay with his first wife and son, leading him to target Pavitra Gowda whenever she posted photos with the actor on social media. Sources claimed that Darshan and his associates brutally assaulted Renuka Swamy, striking him on the head, face, chest and back. The accused also slashed his nose, mouth and jaw.

The body bore multiple injuries and bloodstains and the Police have registered an FIR under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (hiding evidence).

The post-mortem examination has revealed that Renuka Swamy sustained 15 injuries across his body, indicating a savage attack. Forensic doctors have identified injuries in multiple areas, including the nose, leg, head, back and jaw. The nature of the wounds suggests that the assailants used rods, sticks and wooden planks during the attack.