Victim’s last rites held; wife, mother seek justice

June 12, 2024

Bengaluru/ Chitradurga: The body of Renuka Swamy, who was found allegedly murdered at Kamakshipalya in Bengaluru, was brought to his hometown and taken to his house at VRS Layout in Chitradurga last night.

The last rites were held at the Veerashaiva Burial Ground on Jogimatti Road this morning.

Wailing before reporters and media, his mother Rathna Prabha said that actor Darshan should meet the same fate as her murdered son.

“I shudder to even think of the future of my young and pregnant daughter-in-law whose husband (my son) was murdered. Darshan’s friend Pavitra Gowda and all the 11 others should not be spared and stringent punishments and jail terms must be awarded to them,” she said.

Renuka Swamy’s wife, Sahana, also sought justice. Sahana, who is five months pregnant, told media persons, “We married a year ago and I am expecting a baby. My husband’s death in such a situation has left me shattered. How can I lead my life now?” She added that her husband had not told her anything about the issue.

“My husband called me on June 8 afternoon. If my husband had sent derogatory messages on social media, he should have been given a warning. What was the need to kill him?” she questioned. “Whether he is an actor (Darshan) or a star, I want justice,” she demanded.

Reacting to the incident, former MLA S.K. Basavarajan said actor Darshan and his gang committed the most heinous crime. “This is not the murder of one person but of humanity,” he said. “We have a justice system and Police. They have no right to take the law into their hands. All those involved in the murder case must be brought to book. An unbiased probe must be conducted,” he said.