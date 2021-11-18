Elderly man trapped under rubble rescued

November 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Fire and Emergency Services Department rescued an elderly man from the rubble of a house collapse last night. He was buried under the debris and is now recuperating at a hospital.

The incident occurred at Khille Mohalla on Uttaradi Mutt Road where a house collapsed, trapping 72-year-old Ramnath. Due to incessant rains, the walls of his house had caught moisture and as the structure was dilapidated, it came crashing.

Seeing the house falling on the man, neighbours immediately alerted the Fire Service Department Control Room at Saraswathipuram and the Fire Personnel arrived at the spot without any delay. Clearing the rubble and stones, the rescue teams found Ramnath under a pile of stones and mud.

Fortunately he was breathing and responded positively to the rescue team. He was lifted from the debris and was shifted to JSS Hospital where he is recovering.