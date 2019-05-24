Election Snippets: BJP’s C.R. Patil gains biggest victory margin of 6.89 lakh

New Delhi: Two-time BJP MP C.R. Patil Thursday surpassed the all-time victory margin in Lok Sabha polls as he won the Navsari seat in Gujarat by garnering 6.89 lakh more votes than his rival — the highest margin in 2019 polls.

So far, the highest victory margin of 6.96 lakh votes in Lok Sabha polls belonged to Pritam Munde, who won the by-election to Beed seat in Maharashtra in October 2014.

Patil has party colleagues Sanjay Bhatia, Krishan Pal and Subhash Chandra Baheria in the 6 lakh-plus club.

Punjab candidate cries after getting only 5 votes, but has 9 members in his family

Neetu Shuttern Wala, who hails from Jalandhar, stood independently and got only 5 votes.

When he was being interviewed, he broke down before the camera and started crying.

He wept not because he got just 5 votes but because 4 missing votes! It seems there was 9 members in his family and 4 for them had betrayed him as he got only 5 votes.

Apart from family he also blamed EVM machines to which the reporter asked “When your own family doesn’t support you, how can you expect outsiders to help you?” Upset Shuttern Wala ended the interview saying he would never ever stand for an election again.

Prakash Rai loses deposit

It was a disaster for actor Prakash Rai alias Prakash Raj in Bengaluru Central, who called the defeat “a solid slap on my face.” While the winner P.C. Mohan of the BJP scored over six lakh votes, runner up Rizwan Arshad of the Congress polled over five lakh votes.

Prakash Raj was way behind in the third place with just 28,822 votes (2.4 per cent of the votes polled) which was far too little to save his deposit.

He had to secure nearly two lakh votes to save his deposit.

Uppi’s party mauled badly

Another film personality, Upendra, did not bother to comment on his party’s performance.

Uttama Prajakeya Party’s candidates polled between 560 (Manjunath H. Rajappanavar in Belagavi) to a high of 9,276 (Hanur Nagaraju in Chamarajanagar).

None of the party’s candidates in Bengaluru Central, Bengaluru North and Bengaluru South managed to recover their deposits.