Electric short circuit: Thermocol factory gutted in fire

January 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Materials worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire caused by an electric short circuit at a thermocol factory on Pampavathi Road, behind the Railway Workshop in Mysuru South last evening.

Yesterday at about 5 pm, factory workers, who saw thick smoke emanating from the factory ran out of the factory and the public informed Saraswathipuram Fire Brigade about it.

Soon, the Fire Brigade staff, who rushed to the spot, managed to douse the fire in an hour-long operation and prevented the fire from spreading further. But by then, materials worth lakhs of rupees was gutted in the fire, according to Police. Even Ashokapuram Police Inspector Prakash and staff, who had rushed to the spot, helped the Fire staff in extinguishing the fire.

Ashokapuram Police, who conducted mahazar, registered a case and came to know that the fire was caused by an electric short circuit. The Police said that as the workers ran out for safety when they observed thick smoke, no loss of life or injuries took place.

It is learnt that the factory belonged to one Bhagawan and about 15 workers were working in the factory.

It is learnt that three persons, who were working in the place when the fire broke out, managed to escape miraculously.