Gallons of drinking water wasted

January 20, 2022

Mysuru/Srirangapatna: Gallons of precious drinking water went down the drain in Lakshmipuram here yesterday, while a large quantity of drinking water is still going down the drain at Srirangapatna.

Yesterday, a staff, maintaining the park at Lakshmipuram had switched on the water pump to fill the overhead water tank but forgot to switch off the pump, resulting in the overhead tank getting filled and water overflowed on the road for quite some time.

Residents alleged that none of the MCC staff noticed this and added that though several phone calls were made to MCC Control Room and even Vani Vilas Water Works Office, no one received the call. “Finally, we had to call the Control Room at the DC Office and it was only then one of the staff arrived and switched off the water pump,” the residents added.

Srirangapatna: Thousands of litres of drinking water is going down the drain from the broken water pipeline on the road leading to Ganjam coming under Srirangapatna Town Municipal Council (TMC) since three days.

The staff, who had dug up a small pit to fix the broken pipe about three days ago are yet to plug the leakage and the pit is also not filled nor any warning sign boards have been placed. This has resulted in water getting filled in the pit and overflowing on the road. As hundreds of vehicles ply on this stretch of the road daily, the open water-filled pit is inviting danger especially to two-wheeler riders. The residents have urged the authorities concerned to take steps to repair the damaged pipeline and also fill the pit at the earliest.