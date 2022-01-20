Swami Muktidanandaji launches logo of Nypunya School of Excellence
January 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Swami Muktidanandaji, President of Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru, launched the logo of Nypunya School of Excellence, a premier ICSE School founded by R. Raghu, at a programme organised at Ramakrishna Ashram on KRS road here this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, Swami Muktidanandaji observed that the quality of education determines the quality of our society. Pointing out that morality based education and creative education are key for the development of the society, he said that Raghu, who has a vast experience in the educational sector, is setting up this school out of concern for building a value-based society.

Hoping that Nypunya School of Excellence will help children improve their analytical and creative skills, the Swamiji opined that lack of quality education is the root of many of the social problems of today.

Maintaining that there are bad things as well just as we have good things, he said that honesty, sensibility and vision are key for a good society.

Pointing out that he has hopes that Raghu would build the school based on the strong foundation of leadership qualities, he said that everyone must understand that conflicts would not solve issues or problems. Stressing on the need for developing a positive mindset, Swami Muktidanandaji said he wished that the new school becomes a knowledge hub for growing children.

School Chairman R. Raghu, in his keynote address, said that the ICSE School is coming up on 20th Main road in R.T. Nagar.

Pointing out that in the beginning the school will have classes from Pre-KG to  Class 8 starting from 2022-23 academic year as per ICSE pattern, Raghu said that the school focuses on imparting knowledge and skill based education upon learning about the child’s capabilities.

Maintaining that every locality should have a school, he said that the establishment of the school in R.T. Nagar, a relatively new locality, will help in the development of the layout. The new school is being opened in accordance with the requirements  of NEP (National Education Policy) and Gurukula system of education, he added.

Swami Pavitrachaitanya, School Advisor L.P. Ravikumar, Principal Shilpa Prashanth and others were present on the occasion.

