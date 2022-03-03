Electricity Supply and Tariff: Some suggestions

March 3, 2022

Sir,

I was shocked to read the news item in Star of Mysore a few days ago that there is a proposal to increase the electricity tariff by about Rs.2.69 per unit in Karnataka. My request and suggestion to the authorities concerned would be to decrease the present tariff by studying and implementing the following:

a. Ensure uninterrupted power supply eliminating wide voltage fluctuations. This will eliminate the UPS installed at present in many houses and establishments. Due to UPS, extra electricity consumed per household/establishments could be in the range of 15-75 units per month. Such precious electricity can be saved.

b. Cut down transmission loss by at least 10%.

c. Improve productivity and implement cost reduction in all areas of operations of the electricity supply companies. Specific areas could be eliminate/reduce inefficiencies in purchase of both capital and revenue items.

d. Implement after studying how private companies such as Adani Electricity and Tata Power Company are supplying uninterrupted power with literally no voltage fluctuations in Mumbai a major metropolis of India. The fixed charges and variable per unit charges are much less than that charged by electricity companies in Karnataka.

– N. Bhaskar, Brindavan Extension, 26.2.2022

