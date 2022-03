March 3, 2022

T. Narasipur: Yashodamma (53), a resident of Gopalapura in the taluk, passed away on Feb. 28 at her residence.

She leaves behind her husband Somashekar, sons Kiran Kumar, Keerthiraj and Gautham and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed on Mar. 1 at Gopalapura.