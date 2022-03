March 3, 2022

Malegowda (96), a retd. Railway employee and a resident of K.M. Hundi near Kadakola in the taluk, passed away on Feb. 27.

He leaves behind his wife Malamma, children Rajegowda, Basavaraju, Mahadevamma and Mangalamma, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at the family’s farm land in Kadakola on the same day.