Elephant electrocuted at arecanut plantation

August 19, 2019

Gonikoppa: An elephant has been electrocuted at an arecanut plantation in Kutta-Badaga village in Virajpet taluk on Saturday night. The plantation belongs to Mukkatira Deepu and the carcass of the male elephant was found on Sunday.

The elephant, aged about 55 years and well built with long tusks, may have entered the plantation in search of food and while uprooting the arecanut trees, a tree may have touched the power line passing through the plantation which might have resulted in electrocution of the elephant.

Nagarahole Conservator of Forests Narayanaswamy and staff rushed to the spot and conducted inspection. Post-mortem was conducted and the elephant was cremated. Due to the recent floods situation in Kodagu, power was disrupted since 15 days and power supply was restored only on Saturday night.

It is learnt that the tusker had stayed put in the village since many days and the villagers have expressed grief over its death.

