Elephant electrocuted at arecanut plantation
News

Elephant electrocuted at arecanut plantation

August 19, 2019

Gonikoppa: An elephant has been electrocuted at an arecanut plantation in Kutta-Badaga village in Virajpet taluk on Saturday night. The plantation belongs to Mukkatira Deepu and the carcass of the male elephant was found on Sunday.

The elephant, aged about 55 years and well built with long tusks, may have entered the plantation in search of food and while uprooting the arecanut trees, a tree may have touched the power line passing through the plantation which might have resulted in electrocution of the elephant.

Nagarahole Conservator of Forests Narayanaswamy and staff rushed to the spot and conducted inspection. Post-mortem was conducted and the elephant was cremated. Due to the recent floods situation in Kodagu, power was disrupted since 15 days and power supply was restored only on Saturday night. 

It is learnt that the tusker had stayed put in the village since many days and the villagers have expressed grief over its death.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching