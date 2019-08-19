Man goes missing from city
August 19, 2019

Mysuru: A 45-year-old man, who left his house on July 28 at about 7 am, has since gone missing. The missing person is Arun Kumar alias Raju, a resident of Hosabandikeri in city. He is 5.5 ft. tall, oval faced, normal built, has the name RAJU tattooed near his right shoulder, has an old wound mark on the right side of his forehead, speaks Kannada and was wearing a brown coloured T-shirt and blue pant at the time of going missing.

Those having any information about the missing person, may contact K.R. Police Station on Ph: 0821-2418119 or Police Control Room on Ph: 0821-2418339.

