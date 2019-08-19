Former Central Silk Board Joint Director passes away
Former Central Silk Board Joint Director passes away

August 19, 2019

Mysuru: Former Central Silk Board Joint Director and Jayadeva Hospital Governing Council Member Dr. H.K. Kalappa (71), passed away here on Sunday after brief illness. He was a resident of Gayatripuram in city.

He leaves behind his wife and two children.

A native of Hittane Hebbagilu in Periyapatna taluk, Dr. Kalappa was a close associate of former Minister A.H. Vishwanath since his childhood days.

His last rites were performed at his farm near Duddagere gate on Mysuru-T. Narasipur Road this morning, according to   family sources.

