‘End of Decade Sale’ at Big Bazaar till Jan.1, 2020

December 23, 2019

Mysuru: Big Bazaar, one of the leading hypermarket chain in city, is offering ‘End of Decade Sale’ which began from Dec.21 in city.

End of Decade Sale by Big Bazaar, is the last chance customers get to buy products at a similar price in which they were sold ten years ago.

The sale includes special 2009 prices on a list of offers from all categories like food, daily essentials, home furnishings, electronics, homeware, luggage, stationary, toys, fashion and more.

One can opt for a new Prestige three burner gas stove MRP Rs.7,295 at just Rs.3,699, Bombay Dyeing bedsheets MRP Rs.999 at Rs.499, Aristocrat hard trolley set of three MRP Rs.20,000 at just Rs.6,999 etc. to name a few.

Kotak Mahindra Bank users can avail an additional 10% discount on a minimum shopping of Rs.3000, up to a maximum of Rs.400, on one transaction during the sale period which concludes on Jan.1, 2020, according to a press release.

