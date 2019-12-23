Varnaavarana solo art exhibition at Sri Kalanikethana Gallery

December 23, 2019

Mysuru: ‘Varnaavarana,’ a solo art expo by S. Vinod, has been organised at Sri Kalanikethana Art Gallery, #CA-15, Vijayanagar 2nd Stage, from Dec.24 to 31.

The expo will be inaugurated tomorrow at 11.30 am by ACP G.N. Mohan, senior photographer M.R. Manjunath and Karnataka Lalithakala Academy-Bengaluru Member Vinod Kumar. Sri Kalanikethana School of Art Principal K.C. Mahadevashetty will deliver the keynote address.

The expo will be open from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm every day till Dec.31. For details, contact Mob: 99454-59807 or 97429-18181.

