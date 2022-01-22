Energy Minister hints at power tariff hike

January 22, 2022

Bengaluru: Days after the KMF announced that it has sought the approval of the State Government for hiking milk price by Rs. 3 a litre, the Government has hinted at hiking power tariff shortly. Addressing presspersons here on Friday, Energy Minister Sunil Kumar said that the Government is considering power tariff hike based on the recommendation of KERC (Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission).

Pointing out that various Government Departments such as Rural Development, Irrigation and PWD owe State-run ESCOMs (Electricity Supply Companies) a whopping Rs.12,000 crore as dues, he said that the power tariff hike is inevitable in the wake of rising cost of power production.

Noting that the Government has other social obligations such as power supply to irrigation pumpsets, other power subsidies, replacement of transformers and the like, Minister Sunil Kumar asserted that there will be no power cuts in summer and the State has enough stocks of coal.