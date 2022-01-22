SWR earmarks unreserved coaches in Inter-State trains
News

SWR earmarks unreserved coaches in Inter-State trains

January 22, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: For the convenience of passengers, the South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to de-reserve some Second Class Seating coaches and have earmarked them as unreserved coaches to permit unreserved commuter travel in nominated Inter-State trains.

The details of these Inter-State trains along with the number of coaches to be run as unreserved with effect from Jan. 21 is listed in the below box:

Sl.NoTrain NoTrain NameFrom – ToCoach Nos 
112610Chennai ExpMysuru to ChennaiD12 to D15, SL1 
212609Mysuru ExpChennai to MysuruD12 to D15, SL1 
316236Tuticorin ExpMysuru to TuticorinDL1 & DL2 
416235Mysuru ExpTuticorin to MysuruDL1 & DL2 
516219Tirupati ExpChamarajanagar to TirupatiD2, D4,DL1&DL2 
616220Chamarajanagar ExpTirupati to ChamarajanagarD2, D4,DL1&DL2
711065Renigunta ExpMysuru to ReniguntaD2, D3,DL1&DL2 
811066Mysuru ExpRenigunta to MysuruD2, D3,DL1&DL2 

All passengers are requested to follow all norms of the State and Central Government regarding COVID-19 in trains and at the Railway Stations including social distancing, sanitisation etc. should also be followed. All COVID-19 precautions mentioned in MHA should also be ensured, according to a press release from Dr. Manjunath Kanamadi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and Senior PRO, South Western Railway (SWR).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching