SWR earmarks unreserved coaches in Inter-State trains

January 22, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: For the convenience of passengers, the South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to de-reserve some Second Class Seating coaches and have earmarked them as unreserved coaches to permit unreserved commuter travel in nominated Inter-State trains.

The details of these Inter-State trains along with the number of coaches to be run as unreserved with effect from Jan. 21 is listed in the below box:

Sl.No Train No Train Name From – To Coach Nos 1 12610 Chennai Exp Mysuru to Chennai D12 to D15, SL1 2 12609 Mysuru Exp Chennai to Mysuru D12 to D15, SL1 3 16236 Tuticorin Exp Mysuru to Tuticorin DL1 & DL2 4 16235 Mysuru Exp Tuticorin to Mysuru DL1 & DL2 5 16219 Tirupati Exp Chamarajanagar to Tirupati D2, D4,DL1&DL2 6 16220 Chamarajanagar Exp Tirupati to Chamarajanagar D2, D4,DL1&DL2 7 11065 Renigunta Exp Mysuru to Renigunta D2, D3,DL1&DL2 8 11066 Mysuru Exp Renigunta to Mysuru D2, D3,DL1&DL2

All passengers are requested to follow all norms of the State and Central Government regarding COVID-19 in trains and at the Railway Stations including social distancing, sanitisation etc. should also be followed. All COVID-19 precautions mentioned in MHA should also be ensured, according to a press release from Dr. Manjunath Kanamadi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and Senior PRO, South Western Railway (SWR).