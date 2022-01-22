SWR earmarks unreserved coaches in Inter-State trains

Mysore/Mysuru: For the convenience of passengers, the South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to de-reserve some Second Class Seating coaches and have earmarked them as unreserved coaches to permit unreserved commuter travel in nominated Inter-State trains.
The details of these Inter-State trains along with the number of coaches to be run as unreserved with effect from Jan. 21 is listed in the below box:
|Sl.No
|Train No
|Train Name
|From – To
|Coach Nos
|1
|12610
|Chennai Exp
|Mysuru to Chennai
|D12 to D15, SL1
|2
|12609
|Mysuru Exp
|Chennai to Mysuru
|D12 to D15, SL1
|3
|16236
|Tuticorin Exp
|Mysuru to Tuticorin
|DL1 & DL2
|4
|16235
|Mysuru Exp
|Tuticorin to Mysuru
|DL1 & DL2
|5
|16219
|Tirupati Exp
|Chamarajanagar to Tirupati
|D2, D4,DL1&DL2
|6
|16220
|Chamarajanagar Exp
|Tirupati to Chamarajanagar
|D2, D4,DL1&DL2
|7
|11065
|Renigunta Exp
|Mysuru to Renigunta
|D2, D3,DL1&DL2
|8
|11066
|Mysuru Exp
|Renigunta to Mysuru
|D2, D3,DL1&DL2
All passengers are requested to follow all norms of the State and Central Government regarding COVID-19 in trains and at the Railway Stations including social distancing, sanitisation etc. should also be followed. All COVID-19 precautions mentioned in MHA should also be ensured, according to a press release from Dr. Manjunath Kanamadi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and Senior PRO, South Western Railway (SWR).
