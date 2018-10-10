Enjoy lip-smacking delicacies at Dasara Food Mela from today

Mysuru: Dasara ‘Food Mela’ which opens today at Bharat Scouts and Guides Ground, behind DC’s office and at the MUDA site near Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel here will go on till Oct.19 providing a wide variety of delicacies to the people to savour.

At Scouts and Guides Ground, there are 98 stalls of 10ftx20ft size and 75 stalls near Lalitha Mahal Palace selling vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods along with exclusive stalls for chats, sweets, bakery items, coastal sea food and other special items.

A stall is earmarked to provide tribal foods and another for international delicacies by the foreign students studying in city.

One of the delicacies for non-vegetarians this time is Teetar Fry mixed with exotic greens, turmeric and ginger which in combination with Bamboo Biriyani will be a great dish to tickle the taste buds.

Food contest: Food preparation contest will be held daily from 11.30 am to 1 pm and eating contest from 3 pm to 4 pm.

Students of Food Craft Institute will give lectures on Desi Food. A demo on food preparation by Sihi-Kahi Chandru, Murali of Oggarane Dabbi fame and Santosh is also arranged.

Cultural programme

A cultural programme is also arranged to go along with the Food Festival in the respective localities. A huge stage measuring 80ft.x100ft. has been set up to present cultural programmes featuring folk dances, classical music, puppet shows and orchestra. Playback Singer Sumanth Vasishta will perform on Oct.15 followed by a music programme by winners of ‘Sarigamapa’ and ‘Yede Tumbi Haduvenu’ and playback singer Divya Ramachandra. A humour programme by Gangavati Pranesh is organised on Oct.16. Cleanliness will be given top priority at the Food Mela. Stalls have been provided separate bins to segregate dry and wet wastes. Plastic has been totally banned. A Fire extinguisher vehicle will be stationed at the venue and health care facility is also made available to tackle any emergencies, according to Shivanna, Joint Director, Department of Food and Civil Supplies.