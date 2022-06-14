Even after 90 days, Khata is not issued by MCC !
Even after 90 days, Khata is not issued by MCC !

June 14, 2022

Sir,

I submitted my application, No.1877 duly completed in all respects and with all necessary documents  requesting for Khata transfer of my re-sale flat on 16.3.2022 to the Office of the  Assistant Commissioner (AC), Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Zone-4, Yadavagiri, Mysuru.

The Assistant Revenue Officer visited the flat on 4.4.2022 for  verification, said everything is in order and  within 2-3 days an intimation will be given by the Office to pay the required fee for Khata transfer and the same will be issued within a week.

Ironically, even after 3 months (90 days), I haven’t received any message to pay the fee and property tax and I have not been issued my Khata.

I and my husband, a Group A Officer in the State Government, met AC Chandramma in person. She also assured me that it will be done within 2 days. Even after 15 days no action has been taken and now she is not responding to any  phone calls.

As we need Khata for applying change of address in all important documents like CESC, Aadhaar card, PAN, Bank, Passport etc., this undue delay in issuing Khata by the MCC has caused a lot of inconvenience.

I request the MCC Commissioner to do the needful in the matter and initiate stringent action against the officials who are playing delaying tactics and  deliberately holding the process of issuing Khata.

– Akila J. Raj, V V Mohalla, 12.6.2022

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST

  1. Aggrieved Citizen says:
    June 15, 2022 at 10:43 pm

    If Group A officers face this kind of an apathy by the MCC, one can imagine the plight of citizens who are not in Govt. service. Kudos to MCC for the brilliant integrity they have for their jobs and positions.

