Events Tomorrow

Events TOMORROW – MAY 28: Karnataka Sugama Sangeetha Parishat, Mysuru District Unit and Sri Anantheswara Trust, Mysuru

May 27, 2026

‘KaVemSri – Geetha Sanje’ musical evening dedicated to introducing the rich literary world of renowned poet, thinker and literary achiever Dr. Ka.Vem. Srinivasamurthy (KaVemSri), Sri Ilai Alwar Swamiji graces the occasion, MCCI President K.B. Lingaraju chief guest, Mysuru District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal, Journalist Amshi Prasanna Kumar and social worker Raghuram Vajpayee guests of honour, Karnataka Sugama Sangeetha Parishat Mysuru Unit President Dr. Nagaraj V. Bairy presides, Town Hall, 5 pm.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

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