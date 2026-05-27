Events TOMORROW – MAY 28: Karnataka Sugama Sangeetha Parishat, Mysuru District Unit and Sri Anantheswara Trust, Mysuru

‘KaVemSri – Geetha Sanje’ musical evening dedicated to introducing the rich literary world of renowned poet, thinker and literary achiever Dr. Ka.Vem. Srinivasamurthy (KaVemSri), Sri Ilai Alwar Swamiji graces the occasion, MCCI President K.B. Lingaraju chief guest, Mysuru District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal, Journalist Amshi Prasanna Kumar and social worker Raghuram Vajpayee guests of honour, Karnataka Sugama Sangeetha Parishat Mysuru Unit President Dr. Nagaraj V. Bairy presides, Town Hall, 5 pm.
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