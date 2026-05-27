Events TOMORROW – MAY 28: Sri Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha

‘Sri Vasudeva Namana’ by Surabhi Ganakala Mandira, to pay tributes to ‘Sangeetha Kalanidhi’ Mysore K. Vasudevacharya commemorating his birth anniversary, programme features the compositions of Acharya in various formats of the genre by the disciples of Vidu. Dr. Sukanya Prabhakar (Managing Trustee of Surabhi Ganakala Mandira), accompanied by Vidu. C.V. Shruthi on violin and Vid. Nandan Kashyap on mridanga, concept and direction is by Dr. Sukanya & dialogues are penned by Vidu. Lalitha Srinivasan, Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa dedicates to the public, the developmental works undertaken in the Sabha by the MLA’s grants, Sabha President T.R. Harish presides and felicitates the MLA, Sabha premises, JLB Road, 6 pm.
Recent Comments