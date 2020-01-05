Everyone should joins hands for environmental conservation: Yaduveer

January 5, 2020

Mysuru: Stating that excessive use of plastics is one of the main causes for climate change,titular head of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar opined that it was important for everyone to join hands for environmental conservation.

He was speaking at ‘Sankalpa-2020,’ the Fourth District convention of Mysuru Rotary District-3181 at USA farm in R.T. Nagar here on Saturday.

Expressing concern that climate change is causing environmental havoc across the globe, Yaduveer observed that excessive plastic use and air pollution are a matter of great concern for the society.

Stressing on the need for carrying out awareness programmes for sensitising the public on the hazards of excessive use of plastics, he said that Mysore Royal Family is always supportive of Rotary Mysore’s initiatives on conservation of nature.

Noting that it is not a simple matter for any institute or organisation to complete 100 years, he said that Rotary Mysore has achieved this feat and recalled the Royal Family’s association with Rotary.

He further said that he was happy to note that when the State was celebrating the birth centenary of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, the Rotary was celebrating its centenary too.

International Rotary President-elect Shekhar Mehta, who spoke after inaugurating the programme,stressed on the need for organising such District level programmes. Noting that it was important to earn friends, he said that he came to know about the other side of life when he happened to meet persons in distress. He further said that he was lucky to have got an opportunity to serve the society.

Humourist Dundiraj who spoke on the topic ‘Humour in life,’ delighted the audience through his hilarious talks.

Adamya Chetana Founder Tejaswini Ananth Kumar highlighted the harm caused to nature by excessive use of plastics. She also explained the journey of her organisation over the years.

Former Ambassador Prabhu Dayal, Rotary District Governor Joseph Mathew, Damanjit Singh, M. Ranganath Bhat, A.R. Ravindra Bhat and others were present.

