MLA performs ‘Bhoomi Puja’ for Botanical Garden at Nanjangud

January 5, 2020

Nanjangud: MLA B. Harshavardhan performed ‘Bhoomi Puja’ for the extended works of the much awaited Botanical Garden coming up near the Temple town’s Travellers Bungalow(TB) recently.

Speaking on the occasion, Harshavardhan said that the works is being taken up by the Horticulture Department at a cost of Rs.1.85 crore. Pointing out that Rs.1 crore works has already been completed in the first phase and now the extended works is being taken up, he said the works include construction of compound wall, power connection, pedestrian path etc.

Noting that the Botanical Garden is the brain child of MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad, he said the Botanical Garden, modelled on the one at Ooty is coming up in a sprawling 19.23 acre area on the banks of River Kapila that flows along the town.

The project, which is estimated to cost Rs. 24 crore, was launched by V. Sreenivasa Prasad when he was a Minister in the Siddharamaiah-led Congress Government, he added.

Stating that he has planned to make the Botanical Garden a prominent tourist destination, the MLA said that he has spoken with the District Minister on the construction of a retaining wall behind the TB, for which the funds is likely to be released shortly.

Nanjangud TP President B.S. Mahadevappa,Vice-President R. Govindarajan, BJP leaders Chikkaranganayaka, Kumbrahalli Subbanna, P. Mahesh, Kendagannappa and others were present.

