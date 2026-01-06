Ex-Corporator flays delay in unveiling of Kuvempu statue

January 6, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Corporator K.V. Sridhar has expressed disappointment over the prolonged delay in the unveiling of Poet Laureate Kuvempu’s statue at Kuvempu Circle in Hebbal.

In a press release, Sridhar said, though the statue was installed a couple of years ago, it has not yet been unveiled, which is an insult to the great poet.

Noting that various Associations and organisations, which have been celebrating Kuvempu Jayanti for the past 20 years, used to garland the bust of Kuvempu at Kuvempu Circle, he said that later the statue was developed with the installation of the statue, which is yet to be unveiled.

Maintaining that the undue delay has deeply disappointed literary personalities and literature-lovers, he said that members of the public are wondering why there has been an inordinate delay in the unveiling of the statue.

Urging the officials to unveil the statue without any further delay, Sridhar warned of staging a massive demonstration if the administration fails to do so.