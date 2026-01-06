‘Century Gowda’ of ‘Thithi’ fame dies at 100
News

‘Century Gowda’ of ‘Thithi’ fame dies at 100

January 6, 2026

Mandya: Singri Gowda, known for his role as ‘Century Gowda’ in National Award-winning Kannada film ‘Tithi,’ passed away late Sunday night at his residence in Singregowdanakopallu village of Pandavapura taluk in Mandya district due to age-related illness. He was 100.

His passing comes as a double blow to the ‘Thithi’ family and fans, after the death of his co-star and on-screen son, Channegowda (popularly known as ‘Gaddappa’), who died on Nov. 12 last year.

Family sources confirmed that the actor had been bedridden for the past few months after suffering a hip fracture from a fall and his health further declined due to age-related ailments. Last rites were held yesterday at the village.

Following the success of ‘Thithi,’ Singri Gowda also appeared in a few other films, including ‘Tharle Village,’ continuing to charm viewers with his authenticity and simplicity. A farmer by profession, he was discovered by director Raam Reddy and co-writer Eregowda for their 2015 breakout hit.

