BJP to launch campaign against maladministration of State Govt.

January 6, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing the State Congress Government of rampant corruption, Krishnaraja (KR) MLA T.S. Srivatsa said that the BJP will launch a public awareness campaign on the misdeeds of the Government.

He was speaking at Mysuru City BJP office-bearers installation ceremony organised at a private hotel in Ramakrishnanagar here yesterday.

“The Congress Government which came to power after promising five guarantees, is now indulged in step-wise corruption and has gained notoriety for maladministration with a few legislators of the ruling party behind bars on charges of corruption. The BJP workers should highlight the misdeeds of the Congress Government,” Srivatsa pointed out.

Charging the Government of introducing the Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill with an agenda of crushing dissenting voices against the Government, Srivatsa alleged that the State Government is running a false propaganda on GST payments and refunds against the Centre.

Expressing apprehension that the Goonda culture displayed by a ruling party legislator at Ballari against BJP MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy would be repeated in Mysuru too, if the People Representatives Court order on the mega MUDA scam goes against the State Congress Government and the Chief Minister, the MLA called upon the party workers to be alert and to thwart any such attempts of hooliganism. He also exhorted the party workers to organise the party in a better way so that the party gains further strength in the district.

Stating that the BJP has entered into a coalition with the JD(S), Srivatsa said the party workers should not oppose the alliance at any point.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar in his address, called upon the party workers to make hard and honest efforts to organise the party. Noting that the BJP is the only party which rewards its workers for their hard work and sacrifice, he called upon the party workers to get ready from now itself for bringing the party back to power in the next Assembly polls.

City BJP President L. Nagendra, District (Rural) President K.N. Subbanna, BJP State OBC Morcha President Raghu R. Kautilya, State Minorities Morcha President Dr. Anil Thomas,former MLC Thontadarya, former Mayor Shivakumar, former Deputy Mayor Dr. Roopa, former Corporator B.V. Manjunath, party leaders Shivakumar, Appanna, B.P. Manjunath, Mahesh Raje Urs and others were present.