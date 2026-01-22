Ex-Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna sex scandal: City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar among 6 Cops from Mysuru to get cash reward

January 22, 2026

State Govt. announces Rs. 25 lakh cash prize to 30-member SIT that probed high profile case

Mysore/Mysuru: Six Police Officers from Mysuru district are among the 30-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), that was constituted to probe into former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna’s sex scandal, which has been announced a cash reward of Rs. 25 lakh by the State Government.

Among the six officers are — City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, who had supervised the probe, Alanahalli Police Inspector G.S. Swarna, the Investigation Officer (IO) in the case, CEN Police Inspector Nandish Kumar, who provided technical assistance and Hunsur Town Police Constable Manohar, District Cyber Crime Unit’s Constables Rangaswamy and Sindhu, who had worked as IO Assistants, are among the other recipients of cash reward.

The reward has been announced according to their respective cadre.

The sex scandal had hit headlines, coinciding with Lok Sabha elections held in May 2024, with Prajwal Revanna seeking re-election as JD(S) candidate from Hassan Parliamentary seat. Moreover, he belongs to the first family of JD(S), headed by his grandfather, the party Supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. While Prajwal’s uncle H.D. Kumaraswamy is the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel.

The case had political ramifications, with pen drives containing the videos of sexual acts involving Prajwal and several other women, distributed in Hassan ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The former car driver of Prajwal was accused of revealing the video clips.

As the scandal came to light, Prajwal, who flew to a foreign country, went underground, only to return after a month’s time. Soon after his arrival at the Kempegowda International Airport at Devanahalli in Bengaluru, a team of Women Police personnel attached to SIT took Prajwal into their custody.

The Government had constituted SIT under the leadership of ADGP B.K. Singh.

A total of four First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed against Prajwal, including the sexual assault of his domestic help woman, hailing from K.R. Nagar taluk in Mysuru district. She had been allegedly abducted, only to be traced later.

The Special Court for Elected Representatives that heard the case, had found Prajwal guilty in one case and pronounced life imprisonment till death to him.