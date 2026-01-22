R. Ashoka slams Congress, calls it a ‘Dark Day’ for Legislature

January 22, 2026

Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka strongly condemned Congress Legislators for obstructing Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot after he concluded his address and left the House, terming the incident a ‘Dark Day’ for the Legislature.

Speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha, Ashoka said that the Governor had acted strictly in accordance with the Constitution by delivering his address and departing.

He questioned the objections raised by the ruling party, asserting that the Governor was well within his Constitutional powers to conclude the speech without reading it in full.

Accusing Congress members of showing disrespect to the Constitutional office of the Governor, Ashoka described their conduct as ‘rowdyism’ and alleged that the Session was conducted in a disgraceful manner by the ruling party.

He demanded strict action against the Legislators involved and urged Speaker U.T. Khader to expel those who, according to him, had disrespected the Governor. Ashoka said, he would submit a formal letter to the Speaker seeking action in the matter.

Pointing out that the same Governor had earlier given assent to several Bills passed by the State Government, Ashoka questioned whether the Congress had then considered him acceptable.

He alleged that the Congress Government was attempting to turn the Vidhana Soudha into a ‘Congress Bhavan’ and claimed the confrontation was aimed at impressing party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Ashoka further alleged that the Congress had exerted pressure on the Governor and was refusing to acknowledge what he termed the ‘good work’ of the BJP-led Centre. “The Congress in Karnataka has its own agenda — to project itself as fighting the Centre,” he said.