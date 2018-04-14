Ex-MLC D. Madegowda likely BJP candidate from Chamaraja

Mysuru: In a surprise development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to field former MLC D. Madegowda, a prominent Vokkaliga leader in Chamaraja Assembly Constituency for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

With Vokkaligas being a dominant community in Chamaraja, Madegowda will be a winning horse for the BJP, sources said. Madegowda is the follower of former External Affairs Minister and former Karnataka Chief Minister S.M. Krishna and had quit the Congress to join BJP along with Krishna. Madegowda had served as the Chairman of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). He is a pro-active politician who is involved in a number of social activities. He took the initiative to establish a model Zero Waste Management Plant at Kumbarakoppalu where waste collected from doorsteps is segregated into biodegradable and non-biodegradable.

Apart from keeping the localities clean, the plant that is managed under the private-public participation generates good revenue. Madegowda was in Seva Dal for years. As he was instrumental in distributing houses to poor and the deserving, he is fondly known as ‘Mane Madegowda.’

Sources told Star of Mysore this morning that Madegowda is camping in Bengaluru since three days and has been meeting senior party leaders including BJP State President B.S. Yeddyurappa, MP Shobha Karandlaje and S.M. Krishna.

Speaking to SOM, Madegowda, admitting that he was the probable candidate, said “I have got feelers and I have done enough and notable works in the society and I hope the BJP will recognise my contributions. The final call will, however, be taken by the party high command.”

The Chamaraja Constituency is at present held by Congress and Vasu is the incumbent MLA. While the JD(S) has already announced that it will field former VC Prof. K.S. Rangappa, the BJP has not yet announced its candidate. The JD(S) is hit by dissidence with former City JD(S) Chief K. Harish Gowda openly revolting against the party and he is now contesting as an independent candidate.

In the electoral history of Chamaraja Constituency, late H.S. Shankaralingegowda, who was with the BJP, had won four consecutive terms — 1994, 1999, 2004 and 2008. But Shankaralingegowda, who quit the BJP, contested on a JD(S) ticket in 2013 and lost the seat to Vasu. BJP candidate and former MUDA Chairman L. Nagendra gave a tough challenge in 2013 but came third behind Shankaralingegowda of JD(S).

This time too, L. Nagendra wants to contest in Chamaraja. Other ticket aspirants from the BJP include City BJP President Dr. B.H. Manjunath, Corporator Nandeesh Preetham (son of Shankaralingegowda) and BJP Raitha Morcha District President Prasanna N. Gowda.