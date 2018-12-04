Except for JD(S), all political parties stay away from voter list meeting

Mysuru: A meeting to sensitise political parties about Form No.6 and 7 for inclusion and deletion of names in the electoral list was held at the old building of Mysuru City Corporation Meeting Hall in city yesterday. The meeting was chaired by Corporation Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha.

Except for city JD(S) leader Boregowda, no other leaders from political parties like Congress or BJP attended the meeting. The Election Branch of MCC had organised the meeting as per the orders from Election Commission of India (ECI) in the wake of complaints from political parties over Form No.6 and 7.

MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha said that as many as 27,727 voters of the city had submitted their applications for deletion of their names in electoral roll from all the three Assembly segments in Mysuru. As per constituency-wise details, 10,266 voters have submitted their application from Chamaraja, 9,528 from Krishnaraja Assembly segment and 7,933 have applied from Narasimharaja.

Over 7,636 applications have been filed under Form 6 for inclusion of names in the electoral roll for the first-time voter or to shift from one constituency to another constituency. Jagadeesha asked political parties to file their objections before Dec.6, if they had any objections related to deletion and inclusion of names in the electoral list. Another meeting will be held with political parties on Dec.6 before taking a final decision, he said.

The Commissioner directed the MCC election branch officials to send the list of applications sought for deletion and inclusion of names to the city presidents of respective political parties so that it will help them file objections.

He said that the ECI had expressed concern over declining percentage of polling in all the three Assembly segments in Mysuru in the recent elections. Over 50,000 new voters have been added to the electoral list from the three Assembly segments from last year, he said.