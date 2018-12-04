Disneyland at KRS: Team to inspect Dam on Dec.8
Bengaluru:  Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) yesterday said, a Sub-Committee, comprising members from Engineers’ Association and a representative from erstwhile Mysore Royal Family, will be constituted soon to elicit views on the development of Brindavan Gardens in KRS Reservoir on the lines of Disneyland.

Speaking to media at Vidhana Soudha, he said: “The upgrading of Brindavan Gardens will also involve depiction of the State and country’s heritage. The concept has to be developed before it is presented to the Cabinet. A final decision on construction of Disneyland at KRS will be taken after going through the report of this Sub-Committee.”

He said a team will inspect KRS Dam on Dec.8.

  1. Anonymous says:
    December 4, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Bankrupt govt that has no money to conduct Hampi Utsav trying to build Disneyland (that is not at all needed). Joke of the century! KRS is already the most beautiful spot and your interference will only destroy its beauty and damage the Dam!. Back Off looters !

