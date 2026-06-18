Excise DC may be suspended soon? 

June 18, 2026

Mysuru: Even as Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah has recommended the suspension of Mysuru Excise DC S. Nagarajappa following the fatal fire mishap at a restobar in Dattagalli, the officer continues to remain in office, triggering speculation in official circles.

Sources said, as per procedure, any disciplinary action against an officer of the Deputy Commissioner rank must be taken by the State Government. It is learnt, an order suspending the Excise DC is likely to be issued soon.

In contrast, the suspension of five Excise Department personnel was ordered by the State Excise Commissioner.

‘Mere speculations’

When Star of Mysore contacted Excise DC Nagarajappa regarding allegations by some of his colleagues that he had stakes in the illegal restobar business, allegedly along with certain influential persons in the city, he dismissed the claims as baseless speculation.

“Higher authorities have taken action against those personnel who were found lax in discharging their duties. Those now under suspension had faced similar action earlier as well,” he said.