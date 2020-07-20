Exclusive hospital for frontline warriors to open tomorrow
July 20, 2020

DC inspects Vikram Jeshta Hospital readied to receive COVID warriors

Mysore/Mysuru: Doctors, nurses and healthcare workers are not the only ones fighting the battle against Coronavirus. Other key workers who often go unnoticed like the Police, security guards, utility workers and garbage collectors continue to fight the pandemic.

Frontline warriors too account for many COVID-19 infections in Mysuru. They are more prone to the virus owing to their duties in hospitals, containment zones, quarantine centres and labs. 

As such, there was a desperate need to have an exclusive hospital for them. 

It is with this intention that the District Administration had taken over the Vikram Jeshta Hospital on Vivekananda Road in Yadavagiri. The defunct Hospital has been thoroughly cleaned and advanced equipment has been provided including ventilators.

 While the facilities and equipment has been provided by the District Administration, the initiative of running the Hospital has been taken by MAHAN (Mysuru Association of Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Clinics and Diagnostic Centres). The 90-bed hospital for the frontline warriors will officially function from tomorrow. 

Many medium, mid-sized and small hospitals in city are involved in the MAHAN initiative and have formed MAHAN COVID Care Consortium. The Consortium will run the Vikram Jeshta Hospital as a high-end COVID Care Centre to manage the infections among frontline warriors. 

This morning, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar visited the Vikram Jeshta Hospital and saw the arrangements and facilities set up at the facility. He discussed the treatment facilities, number of doctors, healthcare workers and other allied staff co-opted from other hospitals in city. 

Dr. K. Javeed Nayeem and other office-bearers of MAHAN briefed the DC and other officials. The third and fourth floor of the Hospital has been converted to handle COVID patients. The salaries and other emoluments for the doctors and healthcare workers performing duties at the Hospital will be paid by MAHAN. The DC was also told that apart from frontline warriors, other regular patients too can be admitted here if they are referred by District Administration.

Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth, District Health Officer Dr. R. Venkatesh, MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, Health and Family Welfare Nodal Officer Dr. Sheela and others were present. 

