Expo of freedom fighters’ portraits

Mysuru: Ahead of 72nd Independence Day celebrations, a day-long exhibition of the portraits of freedom fighters, drawn by artist U.G. Mohan Kumar, was organised by District Kannada Sahitya Parishat and Kannada Sahitya Kalakoota, Mysuru at Suchitra Art Gallery in Kalamandira premises here on Sunday.

Dr. M.S. Shekar, Director, Centre for Gandhian Studies, Manasagangothri, inaugurated the exhibition that focused more on the unsung heroes of Freedom Movement apart from just Gandhiji, Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Bhagat Singh.

The expo that featured 50 portraits of the freedom fighters included those of Dadabhai Naoroji, Begum Hazrat, Aluru Venkata Rao, Abbas Tyabji, Jyotiba Phule, N.S. Hardikar, Annie Besant, Mahadev Govind Ranade, Surendranath Banerjee, Rani Abbakka, Karnad Sadashiva Rao, Ram Prasad Bismil, Mailara Mahadevappa, Ramabai, Chittaranjan Das, Mangal Pandey, Rani Velu Natiyam and Moulana Abdul. The expo is unique for another reason as all the portraits on display are drawn using only pen, leaving the normal practice of using pencil and colours.

Freedom Fighters Association President Dr. M.G. Krishnamurthy was the chief guest. Parishat President Dr.  Y.D. Rajanna, presided. Artist U.G. Mohan Kumar, Kannada Sahitya Kalakoota President M. Chandrashekar and others were present.

August 14, 2018

