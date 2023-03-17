Expressway traffic jams: Bus Rapid Transit System best, says IISc. expert
Expressway traffic jams: Bus Rapid Transit System best, says IISc. expert

March 17, 2023

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is aimed at addressing traffic woes, but a traffic expert has his own apprehension. He feels that highway does more harm than good, further affecting the traffic density in both Mysuru and Bengaluru.

Dr.  Ashish Verma, Mobility Expert, Indian Institute of Science (IISc.), Bengaluru, has observed that there is already traffic congestion at both the entry and exit points of the Expressway. It is due to an increase in the number of individual vehicles. Instead of addressing the traffic-related issues, it may fuel the issue further as the time saved on the Expressway is lost in a traffic jam, which will worsen further in the future, he said.

To address the issue, Ashish Verma has suggested introducing Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS).  While entering Mysuru City, there is a traffic jam at Manipal Hospital Junction and hence there is a demand to build a flyover, added Verma. After diverting the traffic through the flyover, another flyover will be proposed and built. How many flyovers will Government build to address traffic snarls, he asked.

Undoubtedly, the Expressway cuts down travel time but it won’t be the long-lasting solution. For example, the Hebbal flyover has turned into a chock-a-block, which was not the case before connecting Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. Now, due to increase in the traffic density, the issues have become common, said Verma.

The issue can be addressed by taking up expansion activities by acquiring lands. It can be also used for laying High-Speed Rail Lines and running Vande Bharat-like high-speed trains, explained Verma.

