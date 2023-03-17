Toll fee: CM Bommai blames D.K. Shivakumar for politicking
News

Toll fee: CM Bommai blames D.K. Shivakumar for politicking

March 17, 2023

Bengaluru: An agitation has been launched by political parties against the toll collection for the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway which was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Opposition Congress has joined the protests, with its State Chief D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) demanding building of service roads, and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai blaming him for politicising the National Highway issue.

On Thursday, Bommai said, “Karnataka Congress President (DKS) has politicised the National Highway issue. It is an imaginary problem created by him. The language used by Shivakumar has not been appreciated by Kannadigas. Everything is being done as per the law.”

Before the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) came in, everyone knew it would be a tolled road. It is being politicised, especially by DKS, not the common people. His use of language, his conduct won’t bring respect to Kannadigas,” Bommai said.

Several political parties including JD(S) have held protests at the toll plaza on the Expressway near Ramanagara, opposing the toll collection. The protesters are opposed to collecting toll fees until the entire project is completed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching