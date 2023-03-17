Toll fee: CM Bommai blames D.K. Shivakumar for politicking

March 17, 2023

Bengaluru: An agitation has been launched by political parties against the toll collection for the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway which was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Opposition Congress has joined the protests, with its State Chief D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) demanding building of service roads, and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai blaming him for politicising the National Highway issue.

On Thursday, Bommai said, “Karnataka Congress President (DKS) has politicised the National Highway issue. It is an imaginary problem created by him. The language used by Shivakumar has not been appreciated by Kannadigas. Everything is being done as per the law.”

Before the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) came in, everyone knew it would be a tolled road. It is being politicised, especially by DKS, not the common people. His use of language, his conduct won’t bring respect to Kannadigas,” Bommai said.

Several political parties including JD(S) have held protests at the toll plaza on the Expressway near Ramanagara, opposing the toll collection. The protesters are opposed to collecting toll fees until the entire project is completed.