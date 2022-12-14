Extend streetlight timings during winter season

Sir,
For the past few days street-lights on Valmiki Road in V.V. Mohalla are being switched off 10-15 minutes before sunrise, leaving the road dark for morning pedestrians.
Hope MCC will ask the staff concerned to switch off the lights after sun rises.
– Sanjay Kini, Mysuru, 8.12.2022
They are real sense less people. I have seen this in Kuvempu Nagar areas too switching off before sunrise. Some times I see the lights in even after late morning hours