Extend streetlight timings during winter season

December 14, 2022

Sir,

For the past few days street-lights on Valmiki Road in V.V. Mohalla are being switched off 10-15 minutes before sunrise, leaving the road dark for morning pedestrians.

Hope MCC will ask the staff concerned to switch off the lights after sun rises.

– Sanjay Kini, Mysuru, 8.12.2022

